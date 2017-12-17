Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Won't play Saturday
Kuhnhackl (upper body) did not take the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kuhnhackl will miss his fourth straight contests as a result of his upper-body malady. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had recorded a paltry one goal in his previous 22 outings, so fantasy owners are unlikely to feel the impact of his absence in all but the deepest of formats. Dominik Simon will continue to deputize in Kuhnhackl's stead.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...