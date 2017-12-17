Kuhnhackl (upper body) did not take the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kuhnhackl will miss his fourth straight contests as a result of his upper-body malady. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had recorded a paltry one goal in his previous 22 outings, so fantasy owners are unlikely to feel the impact of his absence in all but the deepest of formats. Dominik Simon will continue to deputize in Kuhnhackl's stead.