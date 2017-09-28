Penguins' Tom Sestito: Designated for waivers

Sestito (undisclosed) was placed on waivers Thursday by the Penguins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Once the Penguins added Ryan Reaves in the offseason, Sestito was not going to make the 23-man roster. One of the few remaining enforcers in the league, the winger could certainly get called up during the year depending on who Pittsburgh is facing -- think Columbus or Philadelphia -- but will otherwise serve as a veteran leader with the Baby Pens for the rest of the season. Per NHL rules, Sestito was required to be cleared from his undisclosed injury before he could hit the waiver wire.