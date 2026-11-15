Novak tallied a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

Novak gave the Penguins their lone lead of Saturday's contest, as he struck the back of the net with just eight seconds remaining in the opening period. After posting just three goals across his first 13 outings of the 2026-27 campaign, Novak has turned things around with five goals over his last seven games. Overall, he has 15 points, a plus-2 rating, 35 shots on net and 10 blocked shots over 20 games this season. Given his role in the Penguins' top six, Novak remains a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues that value offensive production over category coverage.