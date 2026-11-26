Novak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

The 29-year-old center opened the scoring late in the first period, ripping a shot past Dustin Wolf from the slot, before helping to set up a Rickard Rakell tally late in the second. Novak has four multi-point efforts in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's produced six goals and 10 points while filling a top-six role in the absences of Bryan Rust (lower body) and now Egor Chinakhov (undisclosed).