Van Riemsdyk notched an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Van Riemsdyk was activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus the Senators, but he was scratched for that contest. He was able to get in some practice time and returned to the lineup Thursday, replacing Declan Carlile. Van Riemsdyk may not be an everyday player, but he'll likely see a decent share of playing time in a bottom-four role. He has one assist, two shots on net, 11 blocked shots and eight PIM across six appearances.