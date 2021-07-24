Broz was drafted 58th overall by the Penguins at the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday.

Broz has proven to be one of the better scorers in the USHL the past three seasons, posting 34 goals and 90 points in 108 games. He has very good hands and is a highly creative offensive player. Broz excels in open space and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. Broz isn't a great skater and doesn't generate a ton of chances off the rush, so much of his production is going to have to come off set pieces in the offensive zone. It remains to be seen if the lack of pace in Broz's game will be further exposed as he climbs the ladder. He is committed to the University of Minnesota.