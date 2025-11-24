Broz was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Broz's offensive upside has been on full display with the Baby Pens, racking up eight goals and five helpers in 18 minor-league tilts and leading the team in goals. In a corresponding move, Philip Tomasino was officially sent down to the minors after passing through waivers Nov. 19. The Penguins are dealing with a raft of injuries among the forward group, which could see Broz elevated to a top-six role.