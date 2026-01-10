Broz scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Broz was limited to just seven points in 12 outings in December, so this was a positive performance to get him back on track. The 23-year-old winger is now at 11 goals and 24 points over 32 appearances this season. He's also earned a call-up and his NHL debut this season, but Broz will need to continue to play well with WBS to get more opportunities with the big club.