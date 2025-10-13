Broz scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Broz was held off the scoresheet in the AHL opener, but he made a big impact in the second game. The 23-year-old winger did a fine job as a minor-league rookie last year, netting 19 goals with 18 assists over 59 regular-season outings. He's likely to spend much of 2025-26 in the minors as he continues his development, though a strong run of scoring could prompt a promotion.