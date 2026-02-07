Broz logged three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-5 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Broz missed some time for the AHL club in late January, but his return to the lineup was a good one. He's earned four goals and seven assists over his last six outings. Overall, he's at 14 goals, 31 points and a plus-12 rating through 37 appearances. He's earned a couple of call-ups to the NHL but has just one game under his belt for Pittsburgh so far.