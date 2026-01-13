Broz was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Broz will change places with Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move. Selected by the Pens in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old Broz has racked up 11 goals and 13 helpers in 33 games for the Baby Pens. With the youngster on the NHL roster, he could be pressed into service versus the Lightning on Tuesday.