Broz was re-assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by the Penguins, the team announced Sunday.

Broz got the chance to make his NHL debut on Nov. 26 during his Penguins stint, recording two shots on goal in 11:30 of ice time. He'll head back to the AHL along with Danton Heinen, likely meaning good news for at least one of Pittsburgh's injured forwards. The 23-year-old has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 18 games at the AHL level.