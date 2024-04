Broz inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Broz was selected in the second round -- 58th overall -- at the 2021 Draft. He played his final two years of NCAA hockey with the University of Denver and had a big 2023-24 campaign, tallying 16 goals and 24 assists in 43 games. He will be sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the AHL playoffs the rest of this season on an ATO.