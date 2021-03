Jarry made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Jarry still delivered a single-game .914 save percentage Thursday, but we're holding our breath a little. This was the Pens second-straight loss, both of which they were missing Evgeni Malkin who went down in the first period of the Pens' loss on Tuesday. The Pens aren't deep and the fragile Malkin is tough to replace. Jarry will need to step his game up while Geno is out.