Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Accomplishes first career shutout
Jarry secured his first career shutout Friday, picking up 34 saves and downing host Buffalo with four goals of support.
How determined was Jarry, you ask? The rookie flawlessly handled 13 more shots than counterpart Robin Lehner, plus he helped shut down four Sabres power plays. With Matt Murray (lower body) out 2-to-3 weeks, Pittsburgh definitely could use a lift from its regular backup. Jarry is 3-0-2 with a tidy 2.21 GAA and .929 save percentage. Consider looking his way as a quality stop-gap option in fantasy.
