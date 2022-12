Jarry allowed five goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

It was a tough night for Jarry as the Penguins were outshot 42-to-21. The five goals were the most allowed by Jarry since Nov. 12. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 15-4-4 with a .918 save percentage. Casey DeSmith will likely be between the pipes Wednesday against the Red Wings, with the Penguins playing the second game of a back-to-back, so Jarry's next opportunity would come Friday against the Devils.