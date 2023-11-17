Jarry allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Jarry's four-game win streak was snapped in a significant way -- he allowed the same number of goals Thursday after allowing five on 111 shots over the streak. The Pens were up 2-1 early in the third, but the Devils scored four answered goals, including three in the third and two in a 20-second span, to take the win. It was an off night and that's ok -- no-one is perfect. And overall, Jarry is having a strong season with six wins, 2.56 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts.