Jarry allowed fived goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Jarry and the Penguins led 3-2 early in the second period before the Islanders struck for three unanswered goals in a span of 2:59. Goaltending was a significant factor in the series and New York had the better of it, especially once rookie Ilya Sorokin grabbed the reins. Outside of a 37-save effort in Game 2, Jarry struggled with subpar play and costly mistakes. He allowed three-plus goals in five of the six games and finished the series with an .888 save percentage.