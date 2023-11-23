Jarry made 35 saves in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

Alexis Lafreniere beat Jarry with a backhand 5:10 into the game, and that's all it took for the visitors to secure the win, as Jonathan Quick posted a 32-save shutout. Jarry drops to 6-8-0 on the season, but his poor record has primarily been due to a lack of goal support, as Jarry boasts solid ratios with a 2.47 GAA and .916 save percentage.