Jarry was beaten twice on 13 shots in one period of action against Detroit on Wednesday.

Jarry's struggles between the pipes will no doubt be overshadowed by the fact that starter Matt Murray was relatively flat as well. Once the season kicks off, the 22-year-old Jarry will head back to AHL WIlkes-Barre/Scranton, where he figures to be the No. 1 netminder.