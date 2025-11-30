Jarry made 10 saves in relief Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Arturs Silovs took the loss after surrendering four goals on 10 shots. Jarry replaced him after recording 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Nov. 28. Silovs has really struggled lately, and Jarry carried two consecutive wins this week into this appearance. Silovs performed well earlier in the season, and the two goalies may time share starts. But the Pens could easily roll the hottest hand, and that's Jarry right now.