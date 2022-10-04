Jarry (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry was forced to sit out versus Detroit on Monday due to illness but appears to be ready to go. With just one preseason tilt remaining, it seems likely Jarry will get the starting nod against the Sabres on Friday, though that hasn't been officially announced by coach Mike Sullivan. Regardless of whether Jarry plays Friday, he should see the bulk of the workload this season and figures to be in the crease versus Arizona for Opening Night on Oct. 13.