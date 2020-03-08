Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Back between pipes
Jarry will draw the home start for Sunday's afternoon matchup with Carolina.
The 24-year-old will get his first start since Feb. 29, where he stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 5-0 loss to San Jose. In his past five starts, Jarry has gone 2-3-0 along with a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage. He'll likely be busy in net Sunday, as the Hurricanes sit third in the league in shots per game this campaign (33.2).
