Jarry (lower body) will serve as the backup goaltender for Saturday's home game versus Washington.
Jarry missed Thursday's contest because of the injury. He has a 21-10-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. Casey DeSmith is expected to start against the Capitals.
