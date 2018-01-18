Jarry will field shots from the Kings, who are playing host to Thursday's contest, NHL.com reports.

Jarry is 9-4-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage, which are impressive numbers for a rookie netminder. Of course, it doesn't hurt any that he's stopping pucks for the two-time defending champions. Expect an intense game between these two clubs, with the Kings undoubtedly hungry to snap a four-game losing skid.