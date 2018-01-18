Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Back in goal Thursday
Jarry will field shots from the Kings, who are playing host to Thursday's contest, NHL.com reports.
Jarry is 9-4-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage, which are impressive numbers for a rookie netminder. Of course, it doesn't hurt any that he's stopping pucks for the two-time defending champions. Expect an intense game between these two clubs, with the Kings undoubtedly hungry to snap a four-game losing skid.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Can't survive shaky second period Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 26 saves to defeat Rangers•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will make fourth straight start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sharp in win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...