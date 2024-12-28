Jarry will guard the road cage Saturday against the Islanders, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

It'll be the seventh start in eight games for Jarry -- he'd gone 4-2-1 despite a subpar .887 save percentage in his prior seven contests. Overall, Jarry's 8-5-2 on the year with an .885 save percentage and 3.48 GAA.