Jarry will guard the road cage Saturday against the Islanders, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
It'll be the seventh start in eight games for Jarry -- he'd gone 4-2-1 despite a subpar .887 save percentage in his prior seven contests. Overall, Jarry's 8-5-2 on the year with an .885 save percentage and 3.48 GAA.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Seventh win in last 10 starts•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: First goalie off Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets no help Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: First off Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Possible warming trend•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Guarding cage Thursday•