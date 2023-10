Jarry will guard the home cage Saturday against the Senators, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Coming off a 31-save shutout win over the Avalanche on Thursday, Jarry will be back between the pipes Saturday against the Senators. The 28-year-old netminder is 2-3-2 with a .917 save percentage to start the season. He'll face an Ottawa team that ranks sixth in the league in scoring early in the campaign.