Jarry will be between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup versus Boston.

Jarry has been sharp in his last five starts, going 4-0-1 along with a 2.36 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. Jarry will get his fourth chance against the Bruins this season, as he's gone 1-1-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.60 GAA in three previous starts. The 25-year-old will face a Bruins offense that has been hot as of late, averaging 4.00 goals per game in their last five outings.