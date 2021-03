Jarry turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Jarry entered the night winless in back-to-back starts (0-1-1) for the first time since January but quashed that against a Buffalo squad that dropped its 15th game in a row. The 25-year-old improved to 13-8-2 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage and will almost certainly have the night off for Thursday's rematch with the Sabres.