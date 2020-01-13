Jarry made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes on Sunday.

Jarry continues to roll with consecutive road victories at Vegas and now Arizona. He's now won 10 of his 13 starts since the start of December and has a home date with the Wild up next on Tuesday. Jarry leads the NHL in both GAA (2.08) and save percentage (.932) and boasts a 15-6-1 record.