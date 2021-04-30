Jarry stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals on Thursday.

Jarry gave up the tying goal to Tom Wilson with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel responded with the overtime winner to hand Jarry his seventh victory in his last eight starts. Jarry will take a 22-9-3 record, along with a 2.75 GAA and .910 save percentage, into Saturday's rematch with the Capitals.