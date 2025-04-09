Jarry made 26 saves in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

A Sidney Crosby power-play tally late in the first period ended up being all the support Jarry would need as he secured his second shutout of the season, with the other coming March 30 against the Senators. The 29-year-old goalie has regained his form too late to get the Penguins to the postseason, but Jarry has gone 3-0-1 over his last four starts with a 1.99 GAA and .920 save percentage. With three more years and $16.1 million left on his contract after 2024-25, he'll likely be a part of Pittsburgh's plans in the crease in some form next season.