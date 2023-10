Jarry kicked aside all 19 of the shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win against the Capitals.

Jarry rebounded nicely after suffering the defeat in Tuesday's 4-2 setback against the Blackhawks. He has now stopped 51 of the 54 shots he faced through two games, good for a .944 save percentage. Next up for the Penguins is a visit from the Calgary Flames Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.