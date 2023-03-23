Jarry is dealing with a lower-body injury and isn't available for Thursday's game against Dallas, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
That would explain why Dustin Tokarski was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Tokarski will serve as the backup goaltender while Casey DeSmith will start versus the Stars. Jarry, who stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Wednesday, has a 21-10-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage in 40 outings this season.
