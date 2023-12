Jarry will tend the twine on the road versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry will make his first start since Dec. 16 against the Maple Leafs in which he conceded four goals on 14 shots before getting the hook. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Jarry figures to split the work with Alex Nedeljkovic against the Blues and Islanders on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.