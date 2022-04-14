Jarry will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with the Islanders.

Jarry was forced to watch from the bench for the Penguins' last two contests while currently being mired in a five-game losing streak. During his current slump, the 26-year-old netminder posted a 3.51 GAA and .894 save percentage. If Jarry can secure the victory versus the Isles on Thursday, which would be his 34 of the year, it would lock in the Penguins' playoff spot.