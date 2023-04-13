Jarry will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with Columbus, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry will make his fifth consecutive start to close out the season for Pittsburgh. In those prior four outings, the 27-year-old backstop went 2-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .909 save percentage. The British Columbia native looks poised to finish the year with a career-worst 2.90 GAA and could face the prospect of hitting free agency this summer if the organization decides to go in a different direction in the crease.