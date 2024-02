Jarry will tend the twine for Thursday's road tilt versus Seattle, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry is riding a three-game winning streak despite posting a 3.30 GAA and .885 save percentage during that stretch. The 28-year-old netminder has played in 13 of the Pens' last 17 contests and remains the preferred option in the crease ahead of Alex Nedeljkovic. With just three more victories, Jarry will reach the 20-win mark for the sixth straight campaign.