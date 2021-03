Jarry will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt with the Rangers, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Jarry is 3-1-0 in his previous four outings with a 2.96 GAA. In his prior two clashes with the Rangers this year, the 25-year-old netminder secured a pair of wins in which he stopped 55 of 60 shots. The British Columbia native figures to continue carrying the bulk of the workload, though Casey DeSmith's recent run of form could see him steal a few starts away from Jarry.