Jarry will tend the twine at home versus Ottawa on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry will make his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 1-2-0 record and an abysmal 4.67 GAA. The Penguins are currently mired in blue-line injuries, including Marcus Pettersson (lower body), which figures to expose Jarry to more rubber.