Jarry will patrol the blue paint in Ottawa on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Jarry will make his fourth straight start. He is 6-4-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 12 appearances in 2024-25. Jarry has allowed nine goals on 76 shots since taking over the starting gig with the Penguins three games ago. He will face a tired Senators team who defeated Carolina 3-0 on Friday.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Coasts to win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Buried by Avalanche•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In blue paint versus Colorado•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Allows two goals in win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Expected to start Saturday•