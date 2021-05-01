Jarry will start Saturday's game in Washington, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry will be making his fourth straight start and sixth in the last seven games. During that span, the 26-year-old is 4-1-0 with a pedestrian 2.80 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll face a Capitals squad that's tied for first (with the Penguins, coincidentally) in the league with 172 goals for this season.