Jarry will tend the twine at home versus the Panthers on Sunday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry remains undefeated in regulation in his last seven contests, as he posted a 6-0-1 record and .934 save percentage in those outings. Given the relatively early start time versus Florida (5pm ET), the 24-year-old won't be traveling with the team to Montreal on Saturday, instead hanging back in Pittsburgh to prepare for Sunday's tilt. In his stead, Matt Murray will get the starting nod versus the Habs while Casey DeSmith slots in as the backup.