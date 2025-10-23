Jarry will patrol the blue paint in Florida on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Jarry picked up his first shutout of the season Sunday, stopping 31 shots in a 3-0 win over San Jose. The 30-year-old netminder is 2-1-0 with a 236 GAA and a .922 save percentage in three starts this season. Jarry will face the Panthers, who are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging a meager 2.38 goals per game.