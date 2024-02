Jarry will defend the home goal versus Montreal on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry has lost his last three starts, but only gave up a pair of goals in two games. Overall, Jarry has played quite well this season despite his 14-17-4 record, as he has a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He leads the NHL in shutouts with six. Jarry will face the Canadiens, who have scored 159 times in 56 games, 26th in the league.