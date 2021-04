Jarry registered 30 saves to earn his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Boston on Sunday.

Jarry continued his recent run of stellar play, recording 29 of his 30 stops at even strength. He's won four straight starts and six of his last seven, posting a .931 save percentage during the latter stretch. Saturday's win was Jarry's career-best 21st, and he'll take a 21-8-3 record into Tuesday's rematch with the Bruins.