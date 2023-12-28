Jarry turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Wednesday's 7-0 rout of the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, the Penguins blew the game open with a six-goal second frame, but Jarry didn't let his focus waver once he had that huge cushion. The shutout was his third of the season, and it seems as though his extended Christmas break did the netminder some good -- Jarry hadn't made an appearance since getting the hook against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 16, in a game that coincidentally had an identical 7-0 score. He'll take a 9-11-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage into his next outing.