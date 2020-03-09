Jarry turned aside 30 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead into the second period but it was all Carolina from there, and Jarry could do little to stem the tide. The 24-year-old has now coughed up 11 goals in his last two starts and 18 in his last four, losing all of them, and while the Pens' defensive zone play has more to do with that rough patch than Jarry's own performance, it's still giving Matt Murray a golden opportunity to reclaim the No. 1 job in net.