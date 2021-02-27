Jarry will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Jarry is back on track after a shaky start, as he's 4-2-0 with a .928 save percentage over the past six games. This will be his fourth start against the Islanders in February, and he's recorded a .932 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record against them.
