Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Blue-paint bound Wednesday
Jarry will get the road start Wednesday against the Kings.
Jarry was lit up by the Sabres in his last start, yielding five goals on 26 shots, but he won four straight with a .941 save percentage before that letdown. The Kings have shown flashes this year but are still young and have averaged 2.71 goals per home game this year -- 27th in the league.
